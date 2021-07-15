Beach and Boating forecast: July 15, 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another Thursday, another day of dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan.

This marked the fourth Thursday in a row with dangerous waves and currents.

A small craft advisory and beach hazard statement will expire at 8 p.m. Thursday. In the meantime, expect dangerous swimming and boating conditions to continue.

Waves will be much calmer for the weekend. Friday will feature winds from the east around 10 knots and waves less than a foot. Unfortunately, showers and storms will likely get in the way of your beach plans. Temperatures will be around 70 degrees at the lakeshore.

There is a chance of some morning showers and storms on Saturday. The afternoon will be mostly dry with skies becoming partly sunny. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s at the beach. Waves will be less than a foot and winds will be from the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday looks like the best beach day. Winds will be from the north around 5 to 10 mph. Waves will be around a foot or less. Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

