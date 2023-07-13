GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After severe weather moved across West Michigan Wednesday evening, cleanup was underway Thursday. The active pattern carries into the weekend with several chances for showers and storms.

SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS

Nearly every single day through Monday has a rain chance. Models are indicating, however, that most of it will be scattered, leaving several dry hours during the daytime.

A chance for scattered showers is possible Friday morning with intensity increasing into the afternoon and evening. Saturday morning may be a bit of a washout as a cold front slides through.

Nearly all of Michigan is under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather on Saturday. Threats include damaging wind and hail, but the overall threat is low.

Rain totals will once again be substantial, with most models indicating .5 to 1 inch of rain. Paired with record rainfall on Wednesday, there may be some localized flooding.

Sunday will likely be the best beach day simply due to the lack of rainfall.

WIND AND WAVES

Higher wind speeds and wave heights will occur during showers and thunderstorms. Expect yellow flags to be flying at times throughout the weekend simply for this reason.

Friday will bring a southwest wind at 10 to 20 knots. Saturday will be the calmest of the weekend outside of the chance for storms. Winds increase Sunday with a stiff westerly wind at 10 to 20 knots. Sunday will bring ideal sailing weather.

DRY AND PLEASANT WEATHER AHEAD

After Monday, rain chances look scarce. Sunshine will return with temperatures staying near or just above normal into the long range.