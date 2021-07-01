Beach and Boating forecast: July 1, 2021

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — After nearly a week straight of rain and clouds, the sun and warmth will be emerging just in time for the holiday weekend.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan. A small craft advisory and beach hazard statement are in effect at the lakeshore. If you are hoping to get out and spend time at the lakeshore late Thursday, watch for waves of 3 to 6 feet and winds from the north around 20 to 30 knots.

Water temperatures were generally in the 60s at local Lake Michigan beaches as of Thursday afternoon. The northerly winds may push some of that warmer surface water south. There is the potential for some colder water to upwell by the weekend, leading to cooler swimming temperatures.

Waves will not be as high on Friday compared to Thursday, but they will still be a bit choppy. Winds from the north at 10 to 20 knots will lead to waves of 2 to 4 feet. Temperatures at the lakeshore will be in the upper 60s and it will be a dry, sunny day.

Calm conditions will return Saturday. Waves will be around a foot or less and winds will be from the west at 10 to 20 knots. Temperatures at the lakeshore will be in the low 70s and it will be mostly sunny.

The Fourth of July itself should be a beautiful day at the lake. Humidity will start to increase and temperatures at the beach will be in the mid-70s. It will be another sunny, dry day. Waves will be around a foot and winds will be from the west at 10 to 15 knots.

Monday will be hot and humid once again. A few showers will be possible late but the day itself looks dry. Winds will be from the southwest at 10 to 15 knots and waves will come in around 1 to 2 feet.

