GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wave heights ramped up quickly Thursday afternoon.

A beach hazards statement remains in effect through Friday at 8 a.m. Wave heights will continue to reach 4 to 7 feet.

BREEZY WEEKEND

Slightly calmer conditions arrive into the weekend.

Winds will remain out of the northwest Friday at 10 to 20 knots, bringing wave heights initially at 2 to 4 feet. Calmer conditions arrive by the afternoon leaving behind waves at 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday and Sunday will be eerily similar, with a southerly wind at at 15 to 20 knots. Wave heights remain at 2 to 3 feet. Expect most beaches to be flying a yellow flag by the afternoon.

ANOTHER WAVE OF WARMTH

After a stretch of mid 70s this weekend, the heat is on for the week ahead.

Our average high for Aug. 17 is 81 degrees. Temperatures will rise to slightly above normal as the weekend continues.

Although we haven’t seen 90 degrees in Grand Rapids since July 5, our next could be in sight by the middle of the week. It should be excellent beach weather.

WATER TEMPERATURES

After a strong northerly wind for much of the week, water temperatures have fallen below average. Most beaches are reporting in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Grand Haven: 55 degrees

55 degrees Holland: 58 degrees

58 degrees Ludington: 62 degrees

62 degrees Muskegon: 60 degrees

60 degrees South Haven: 64 degrees

This drop in temperature is in part due to upwelling. This means that the warmer water at the surface gets mixed down with cooler water pushing to the top. Therefore, the water temperature falls.

ANY RAIN IN SIGHT?

The short answer is no. A warm and dry pattern takes over most of the Midwest for the next five to seven days.

The next potential chance of rain will likely come toward the end of next week. At this time, it looks like a few scattered showers at best.