GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Wave conditions will improve through the weekend but the weather will not, beyond Friday.

THIS EVENING: A stellar, sunny sunset will unfold this evening along the lakeshore.

If you plan to catch the sunrise, be aware that red flags will be flying because swimming is not advised —especially on the north side of piers/breakwaters, where wave heights will be amplified. If you venture into the water, I recommend swimming on the south side of the piers and with a partner with a flotation device.

Green flag swimming conditions will return Friday with a gentle breeze becoming westerly.

The waves will “lay down” Friday, resulting in ideal swimming conditions.

This time of the year is typically when the Great Lakes as a whole peaks with their warmest water temperatures. I recall a few years back vacationing in Munising in the U.P. and jumping off small cliffs at Grand Island. The water was cold but not enough you couldn’t adjust to. The water temperature as of Thursday is 66 degrees. Not bad for Lake Superior!

WEEKEND WEATHER

Hopefully your weekend begins Friday, because it appears to be the nicest day of the trio.

A weak area of low pressure in combination with some upper level lift will give us a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday that will linger through Sunday morning. The tail end of the weekend should end dry but both days will have extensive cloud cover.

WIND AND WAVES THIS WEEKEND

Despite the weather forecast into the weekend, green flags will likely be flying most of the time. The wind Saturday will likely increase from the south. This could produce yellow flag conditions during the afternoon and evening from Muskegon northward.

LOOKING TO NEXT WEEK

Once we get beyond the weekend, more sunshine will return with temperatures at or below average. There isn’t any significant heat (90s) or humidity in sight.

The latest 8-14 day temperature outlook has remaining near average through the 25th of August.

