Beach and Boating forecast: Aug. 6, 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cold water temperatures returned to Lake Michigan this week. The buoy in Muskegon was still recording a surface water temperature in the low 70s on Sunday. By Tuesday, the temperature had fallen into the upper 40s.

As a whole, the average surface temperature on Lake Michigan is below normal for the first time since June, but only by a degree or two. With south winds in the forecast over the next few days, we will likely see water temperatures rebound back above normal.

Friday will be the calmest day on Lake Michigan this weekend. Waves will be around a foot or less, and winds will be from the northeast around 5 knots. There will be plenty of sunshine through the day.

Most of Saturday will be dry, but clouds will be on the increase. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s at the lake. Waves will build to around 1 to 3 feet, and winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 knots. A shower or storm will be possible by night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday, but it won’t be a washout. Much of the day will be partly sunny and dry. It will be warm and humid, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s at the lake. Waves will come in around 1 to 3 feet and winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 knots.

The Lake Michigan Beach and Boating forecast is sponsored by Jacobson Heating and Cooling and Adventure Credit Union.