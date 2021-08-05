Beach and Boating forecast: Aug. 5, 2021

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The weather will be heating up for all the events happening at the lakeshore this weekend.

The Coast Guard Festival is underway in Grand Haven. Temperatures will be climbing into the low 70s during the parade at 11:45 a.m. Saturday. There will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, but it will be dry and partly sunny most of the time.

The fireworks will take place Saturday at 10 p.m. in Grand Haven. The evening looks dry with temperatures in the mid-70s.

There is a “FunRaiser” taking place on Saturday for National Lighthouse Day at the South Muskegon Pierhead Light. This event will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the pier. There will be chalk contests and games for kids. All donations will go to lighthouse restoration efforts.

Friday will be a choppy day on Lake Michigan. Waves will build to 3 to 5 feet due to winds from the south at 15 to 20 knots. The worst conditions will be around and north of Holland and the south sides of piers will be most dangerous. There will be a chance of rain and storms through the day and temperatures will be in the mid-70s at the lake.

Calmer conditions will return on Saturday. There is about a 30% chance of seeing a shower or storm, so it won’t be a washout. Skies will be partly sunny and winds will be from the southwest at 10 to 15 knots. Waves will be around 1 to 2 feet.

Sunday will also be mostly dry with an outside chance of rain. Waves will be around 1 to 3 feet and winds will be from the southwest at 10 to 15 knots.

