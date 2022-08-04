GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — After several severe thunderstorms rolled across West Michigan Wednesday evening, lake conditions were dangerous at times Thursday.

A beach hazard statement remained in effect through 10 p.m. Thursday for Oceana and Mason counties. Most beaches flew red or yellow flags Thursday afternoon urging people to stay out of the water. Waves heights were expected to range from 3 to 6 feet throughout the evening.

Thursday brought dangerous beach conditions with winds from the north at 15-20 mph.

HEAT STICKS AROUND

Though beach conditions were dangerous, many people have been flocking to the lake given the heat this week. Temperatures on Wednesday reached the mid-80s with dew points in the 70s. The area will stay hot into the weekend with some areas inland reaching 90 on Saturday. Expect it to be a few degrees cooler by the lake.

Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival wraps up Sunday.

Sunshine sticks around for both Friday and Saturday before a chance for storms on Sunday. Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival activities should be in the clear as the event ends on Sunday.

WIND AND WAVES

By Friday morning, beach conditions will be significantly calmer. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-15 knots. Expect waves heights to be minor, up to a foot at most. Saturday will bring similar conditions, but with winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 knots, there may be a few 2 foot waves in the mix.

Beach conditions will be much calmer Friday and Saturday.

A cold front begins to form and pass through the area Sunday. This will bring slightly higher winds from the southwest at 10 to 20 knots. Scattered showers will likely begin in the morning followed by evening storms. Wave heights may reach up to 3 feet. With these conditions, yellow flags are likely to be flying.

Showers and storms continue late Sunday evening.

Winds pick up ahead of a cold front Sunday.

LOOKING TO NEXT WEEK

The heat backs off slightly into next week. Highs will return to near normal in the low 80s. Dew points drop as well making it feel much more comfortable when spending time outdoors.

Dew points drop back into the 60s by Tuesday.

