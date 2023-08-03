GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A quiet, sunny stretch of weather moved into West Michigan this past week. That stretch comes to a bit of a close this weekend.

WIND AND WAVES

Storm Team 8 is already keeping an eye on the potential for choppy lake conditions Friday. A Beach Hazard Statement will go into effect at 2:00 PM Friday carrying through 2:00 AM Saturday. While the day is expected to start off calm, winds pick up out of the north, kicking wave heights up to 2 to 4 feet. Avoid the north side of piers, where waves often pile up with a strong northerly wind.

Calmer conditions should arrive by early Saturday morning as winds shift to the east/northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Expect green flags to make a return.

Not only will Sunday bit a bit choppy toward the lakeshore, but there is also a good chance for some showers to develop into the afternoon.

SUNDAY RAIN CHANCE

The next chance for substantial rain returns Sunday. A cold front will slide through the area, creating a chance for some showers, especially during the afternoon and evening. The best chance for storms arrives late Sunday into early Monday.

If severe storms were to take shape, the best chance would be in southwestern Michigan. While it is still a bit far out, the Storm Prediction Center is indicating a 15% chance of a severe risk developing. Locally, heavy rain and damaging wind are the top threats.

COOLER TEMPERATURES

Temperatures will feel a bit cooler into Sunday, with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

Into the long range, cooler conditions are expected for the northern half of the country. Some good news: humidity will drop, as well.

SIGNS OF FALL

In other news, Thursday night will be the last sunset at 9 p.m. or later. Friday, Aug. 4, will have a sunset time of 8:59 p.m.

The next time a sunset will be 9 p.m. or later will be May 17, 2024.