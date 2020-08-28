Beach and Boating forecast: Aug. 27, 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Water temperatures remain warm on Lake Michigan, but some large waves and thunderstorms this weekend could get in the way of your beach plans.

As of Thursday afternoon, most buoys were recording surface water temperatures in the 70s. The average surface water temperature on Lake Michigan has begun its seasonal decline and these temperatures are at least a few degrees warmer than normal.

It will still be humid and fairly warm on Friday, but several rounds of thunderstorms are in the forecast. Waves will be around a foot on Lake Michigan, and winds will be from the east at 10-15 knots. Temperatures at the lakeshore will be in the mid to upper 70s.

After a few morning showers on Saturday, we’ll gradually start to see more sunshine build in. Still, it won’t be a great day to get in the water. Waves will build to around 3-5′ as winds come from the northwest at 15-25 knots behind the passage of a cold front. Beach hazard statements and small craft advisories will likely be issued.

Temperatures should climb to around 70 at the lakeshore on Sunday, and waves will be a bit calmer. Expect waves of around 1-3′ on Sunday, and winds from the north at 10-15 knots. Plenty of sunshine is expected through the day.

