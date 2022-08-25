GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Portions of West Michigan have seen measurable rainfall for the last three weekends. While this weekend will be dry and break that streak, be on the lookout for dangerous beach conditions.

WIND AND WAVES

A cold front will pass through West Michigan late Friday, helping to clear out the rain. Winds will begin to shift to the north. It will be breezy at times with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph and 25 mph gusts.

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement beginning 8 p.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Friday for Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Van Buren counties. Expect red flags to be flying with wave heights at 3 to 5 feet.

Dangerous beach conditions are expected for Friday.

Water temperatures will likely drop off a bit as well. By the late afternoon and evening, they are expected to be in the low to mid 60s due to the northerly wind.

Conditions will calm down significantly into Saturday. It will be an excellent beach day with waves at zero to 1 foot and plenty of sunshine.



Beach conditions will be ideal Saturday and Sunday.

STORM CHANCES

Waves will pick up slightly on Sunday, with the potential of a few yellow flags flying. That’s ahead of another storm system that will impact the area as early as Sunday evening. A few isolated showers and storms are possible after 7 p.m., but most of the rain will hold off until Monday.



Winds will come from the south Sunday at 10 to 15 knots.

LOOKING AHEAD TO LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Most of the Midwest is expected to see below-normal rainfall the first week of September. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side because of the drier air. Expect highs in the low 80s as we near the holiday weekend.

Long range temperatures models indicate a warm pattern.

