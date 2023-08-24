GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thursday evening brings the chance of storms, but Sunday could be a good beach day.

THURSDAY NIGHT

It was a hot, humid and even foggy Thursday across West Michigan. A dense fog advisory is in effect for the lakeshore until 6 p.m.

As the fog begins to clear Thursday afternoon, a chance for showers and thunderstorms will move into Michigan. Some storms could be severe producing damaging wind and hail.

SUNNY SKIES AHEAD

A chance for isolated showers returns Friday afternoon on what otherwise is a dry day. Partly cloudy skies settle in with a few breaks of sunshine.

Saturday and Sunday will have plenty of sunshine paired with cooler conditions. High temperatures fall behind the system with highs in the low to mid-70s at the lakeshore.

Though somewhat cool, Saturday will be the most dangerous day at the lakeshore this weekend. Winds will be breezy from the north at 15 to 20 knots leaving behind 2- to 4-foot waves. Yellow flags (and even a few red flags) may be flying.

COOLER NEXT WEEK

A mild pattern settles in for the following days as temperatures fall below normal to the low 70s and upper 60s.

The six- to 10-day temperature outlook indicates below-normal temperatures.