Beach and Boating forecast: Aug. 20, 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Water temperatures on Lake Michigan took a dive earlier this week. The buoy in Muskegon recorded a surface water temperature drop of over 10 degrees in about 10 hours as northerly winds streamed in and pushed the warm surface waters to the south.

After starting off the day in the upper 50s, surface water temperatures rebounded to the mid-60s by Wednesday afternoon. Beaches are now recording more comfortable water temperatures, and the surface water temperature on Lake Michigan is still a few degrees warmer than average. Water temperatures at most beaches should be in the upper 60s to around 70 this weekend.

Hot temperatures are expected inland this weekend, so you can be sure the beaches will be busy. Thankfully, much of the weekend is looking fairly quiet on the big lake.

Air temperatures will climb into the mid or upper 70s at the beach on Friday, and winds will come in from the southwest around 5 to 15 knots. Waves will build to around 1 to 3 feet, with the highest waves farther north. There should be plenty of sunshine through the day.

Saturday will be another dry and sunny day. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s inland and it will be a bit humid. At the beach, expect temperatures to be in the upper 70s. Most beaches will have waves less than 2 feet, although they could get a little higher to the north. Winds will be from the southwest at 5 to 15 knots.

Aside from a very small chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm on Sunday, it should be another dry day. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s at the lakeshore, and waves will be around 1 foot. Winds will come from the west at west at 5 to 15 knots.

