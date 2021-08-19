Beach and Boating forecast: Aug. 19, 2021

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Like it or not, there are only a handful of summer weekends left. This will be the last weekend for several families before kids head back to school and it will be a great one to head to the beach.

Sunshine, heat and humidity will be the main themes of the next several days, making the beach a very popular destination.

Water temperatures are about as warm as they are going to get for the rest of this year. As of Thursday afternoon, water temperatures at most beaches were in the 70s and there were calm waves. No major changes in water temperatures are expected over the next few days.

Friday will be a nearly perfect day at the lakeshore. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees at the beach, and winds will come from the southeast around 5 mph. Skies will be sunny and waves on the lake will be calm.

Winds will increase a bit on Saturday. The winds from the south around 10 to 15 knots will lead to waves around 1 to 3 feet. Most of the day will be dry and sunny, but there will be a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning later in the day and continuing overnight.

Dry weather will return for Sunday. It will be another mostly sunny day, with slightly cooler temperatures and slightly lower levels of humidity. Winds will be from the north around 10 to 15 knots, and waves will be around 1 to 2 feet. Temperatures at the beach will be in the mid-70s.

