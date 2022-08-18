GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After record-breaking rainfall moved into West Michigan last weekend, the active pattern continues this weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms look likely Saturday afternoon through Sunday. While the severe threat remains low, heavy rainfall is likely. This will mark the third weekend in a row that Grand Rapids has seen measurable rain.

If you happen to catch a break in the rain this weekend, overall beach conditions will be calm.

WIND AND WAVES

The weekend kicks off with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s Friday. Winds will be calm out of the south-southwest at 10 to 15 knots. Waves may reach up to 2 feet at times but most will be near a foot. Note that water temperatures are significantly cooler in the 50s and low 60s.

Friday will be the best day to head to the beach.

A cold front will begin to near West Michigan Saturday morning. A few isolated showers will be possible, but storms will pick up during the afternoon and evening. That being said, winds will come out of the south at 5 to 15 knots to feed in moisture. Waves will be calm at zero to 1 foot. While there may be some sunshine, it will be a gloomy day overall.





By Sunday, expect ongoing showers under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will plummet with highs in the low 70s. It will certainly not be a good beach day.



Another dreary weekend ahead with shower and thunderstorm chances.

LOOKING AHEAD

Dry conditions and sunshine return by Tuesday. Temperatures will rise back into the upper 70s and low 80s for highs. These temperatures are near normal for this time of the year.

Temperatures remain near normal into the long range.

