Beach and Boating forecast: Aug. 13, 2020

Heat and humidity are expected to return to West Michigan this weekend. Thankfully, Lake Michigan will be fairly calm for everyone who is looking to head to the lakeshore to cool off.

Surface water temperatures on Thursday afternoon were mild, in the low to mid-70s at most beaches. The surface temperatures could cool down a bit on Sunday behind the passage of a cold front, but no major cool down is expected.

Temperatures inland will climb close to 90 degrees on Friday. At the lakeshore, temperatures will be in the low 80s. It should be a sunny day from start to finish. Winds will come from the east at 5 to 10 knots, and waves will be less than a foot.

Similar conditions are expected on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s at the beach. A few isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon, but it will mainly be inland areas that have a chance of rain. Waves will be around a foot or less on Lake Michigan, and winds will be from the east at 10 to 15 mph.

A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday, especially in the morning. Waves will build to around 1 foot to 3 feet during the afternoon and northwesterly winds come in around 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures at the lakeshore will be in the mid-70s.

