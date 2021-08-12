Beach and Boating forecast: Aug. 12, 2021

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — After a long stretch of stormy and humid weather, comfortable and calm conditions will be returning just in time for the weekend.

This is the time of year when water temperatures on Lake Michigan typically peak. The average surface water temperature on Lake Michigan is currently around 71 degrees, which is normal at this point in the year. Most local beaches were recording water temperatures in the 70s as of Thursday afternoon.

For those heading to the lakeshore this weekend, you can expect plenty of sunshine and lower levels of humidity. Friday will be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the low 70s. Winds will be from the northwest at 10 to 15 knots, increasing slightly by the late afternoon and evening. Waves will climb to around 2 to 3 feet. It will be the choppiest day of the weekend.

Saturday looks like a very calm day on the lake. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s at the beach and waves will generally be less than a foot. Winds will come from the southwest at 5 to 10 knots.

Another calm day is expected on Sunday. It will be dry with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Winds will be from the southeast around 10 knots and waves will be around a foot or less.

