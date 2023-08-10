GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been a cool and dry stretch in Michigan this week. That will all change into the weekend.

TRACKING SEVERE WEATHER

A chance for strong to severe storms arrives Friday. The day will likely start off with scattered showers turning to a chance for storms inland during the afternoon. Friday evening and overnight will bring the best chance of seeing strong to severe storms.

The top threats are damaging wind and hail. Most of West Michigan is under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather.

Lingering showers will continue through Saturday morning. Afterward, a rather pleasant weekend is ahead.

WIND AND WAVES

Though mostly dry on Saturday, it will be breezy behind the cold front. Winds will turn to the north/northwest at 10 to 20 mph kicking wave heights up to 4 feet. Expect yellow and red flags to be flying at local beaches.

Into Sunday, much calmer winds arrive from the north/northeast. Sunshine sticks around with likely green flags flying.

COOLING DOWN INTO AUGUST

A cooler pattern is ahead as high temperatures fall to just slightly below normal. Mid- to upper 70s are expected inland, whereas lakeshore communities will see low to mid-70s.

LAKE MICHIGAN LEVELS

Though it’s been a relatively dry stretch of weather this August, with only two days reporting rainfall, lake levels have remained steady. Lake Michigan is holding at the same level it was just a month ago and is even 4 inches above normal.

It should be a good weekend for swimming as well. Water temperatures are back near normal in the upper 60s to low 70s.