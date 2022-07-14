GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’ve made it to mid-summer and the gorgeous Lake Michigan shoreline is the ideal place to be to cool off and spend time with family and friends. Unlike the previous two weekends, there will unfortunately be a chance of rain for the second half of the weekend.

Though wave heights will be tame, the weather Friday will not be ideal. Abundant clouds accompanied with a chance of rain can be expected.

Wave heights will generally be a foot or less Friday

The forecast will dramatically improve Saturday and will be the pick day of the weekend to hit the lakeshore. Plus, if you like fast powerboats, the Rock the Coast Poker Run will rumble up and down the coast from Grand Haven, Holland, Saugatuck, to Port Sheldon and back to Grand Haven Saturday.

Waves heights will be quite tame as well right through Sunday.

We’ll end the weekend with more clouds and a chance of rain.

WIND AND WAVES

If your adventures take you away from southwestern Michigan, here are the approximate water temperatures throughout the Great Lakes:

This is the warmest time of the year and the temperatures the next week show the heat building in again.

This will also be accompanied with a healthy dose of humidity later Saturday through Wednesday.

Models are indicating a hot end to the month of July.

