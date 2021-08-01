July Weather Summary – Variable Rainfall

Look at how variable the rainfall in W. Michigan was during July. On the wet side, Battle Creek recorded 6″ of rain. That was 179% of average rainfall. On the other hand, Holland (Regional Airport) had only 1.13″ of rain, just 40% of average rainfall. The 4.44″ in Grand Rapids was 0.58″ above average. Since June 1, Grand Rapids has had 12.93″ of rain and that’s 5.13″ above average. Kalamazoo had 4.33″ in July and that was 0.99″ above average. Since June 1, Kalamazoo has picked up 114.99″ of rain and that’s 8.43″ above average. Muskegon had a two-month total of 9.61″ and that’s 5.13″ above average. Holland’s two-month total is 7.95″ and that’s 1.70″ above average.

Michigan Corn Crop Progress

This is the latest Corn Silking Update from the USDA for Michigan. You can see that we’re well ahead of both last year and the 5-year average, with sweet corn and peaches coming to market. There’s a lot to pick from at your local farm stand, farm market or supermarket.

I got 1/4″ of rain last night at my place – and it was most welcome.