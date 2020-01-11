Storm Team 8: Falling temps will turn rain to wintry mix

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Storm Team 8 has been talking about the potential for messy wintry weather all week and the storm system is finally moving in.

Winter weather warnings and advisories are in effect for all of West Michigan until Sunday morning.

Temperatures were above freezing early Saturday morning, with areas around and south of I-94 still in the 50s. Much colder air is off to the north.

Temperatures will continue to fall as the day progresses. The temperature futurecast shows temperatures dropping to the upper 20s north and mid- to upper-30s south by 11 a.m. Grand Rapids should be hovering right around freezing.

By 5 p.m., areas like Kalamazoo will drop to the freezing mark. It will still be slightly above freezing right along the Michigan-Indiana border.

The falling temperatures will transition rain to freezing rain, then to sleet, then to snow.

The transition from rain to a wintry mix will happen early Saturday morning for areas north of I-96.

In the I-96 corridor, the transition from rain to a wintry mix will likely happen by the late morning. Areas around and south of I-94 may not see any wintry precipitation until late afternoon or early evening Saturday due to the temperatures staying warmer longer. The majority of the accumulation will likely occur during the evening and early overnight hours.

Once we get to midnight, everyone will be seeing a messy wintry mix or snow.

As Consumers Energy is preparing for possible outages, the threat of ice and snow has caused several schools, churches and businesses to cancel Saturday events. See the updating list of closings here on woodtv.com.

The storm system will begin to pull away overnight and the snow will end early Sunday morning. We could even see some sunshine by Sunday afternoon.

So how much precipitation are we going to see? The answer is not simple: It really depends on where you are. Areas north of I-96 that see the transition from rain to a wintry mix/snow earlier will have a better chance of higher snowfall accumulations. Newaygo, Muskegon, Oceana, and Montcalm counties stand the best chance of seeing 4 to 8 inches of snow.

In the I-96 corridor, 2 to 4 inches of snowfall will be possible, along with at least a few tenths of an inch of ice accumulation. Ionia County to the east into the thumb region could have isolated areas that see more than half an inch of ice.

Southern Michigan will see less snow and more rain. There could still be a few inches of snowfall there by Sunday morning, along with some ice accumulation.

Another thing to note is that winds will be increasing through Saturday. Sustained winds will be around 15-25 mph by Saturday evening and winds could gust over 30 mph in the evening and overnight.

A few degrees can make all the difference between a few inches of snow versus a few tenths of an inch of ice versus plain old rain.

Stay with Storm Team 8 throughout the day as we track the storm.

