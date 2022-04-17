Shiverin’ Snowman! It’s going to snow again. After a bright, sunshiny Easter Sunday, we’ll see a mix of rain and snow develop around midnight. That changes to all snow and it could be snowing over much of West Michigan before and during the Monday AM commute.

Snow Futurecast for Monday morning (4 18 22) at 5 am

Here’s the futurecast for early Monday morning at 5 am. Just about everyone should be seeing light to moderate snowfall. Temperatures will be close to freezing and much of this will melt as it falls on the expressways. However, there could certainly be isolated slick spots, esp. north of Gr. Rapids.

Snow Futurecast for Monday 4 18 22

Here’s the Snow Futurecast for Monday’s snowfall. Much of West Michigan should see 1-2″ of snow, mainly on the grassy areas. There may only be half an inch at the Indiana border. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s to near 40 Monday PM, so this snow won’t hang around too long.

European model snowfall

The European model gives much of West Michigan 1-2″ – not a heavy snowfall, but the average high temperature is close to 60°, so this is pretty late in the season to be talking about measurable snowfall. Note that most of the upper Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast will see some snow.

Hourly Temperatures for Easter Sunday

Here’s hourly temperatures for this Easter Sunday. With sunshine and light winds, it should be a pleasant day, despite being about 10° cooler than average.

High temperatures for the past five Easter Sunday’s

Here’s the high temperatures for the past 5 Easter Sundays. We had some warm ones, with 2018 standing out as a chilly Easter. April 2018 was the 4th coldest April ever in Gr. Rapids. Ten of the first 17 days had high temperatures in the 30s. We had 7 days that month with measurable snow six more days with a trace of snow.

Date of the first 70-degree temperature in Grand Rapids

Here’s the date of the first 70-degree day in Grand Rapids over the past 5 years. The warmest we’ve been in Grand Rapids this spring has been 67°. We’ll have a chance to make 70° late this week. The average date of the first 70° temp. is April 1. The earliest first 70° was March 3, 1983 (a year featuring a strong El Nino). Over the last 44 years, there have only been 3 years when the first 70-degree day came after 4/20…that was 4/26/84, 4/24/93 and 4/27/2013. The average date of the last measurable snowfall is April 10.