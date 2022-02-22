Icy Spots on Roads this Evening/Tonight

Puddles from the rain and melting snow are going to ice up quickly tonight as winds turn to the north and much colder air moves into the area.

1 PM Surface Weather Map

Here’s a 1 pm surface weather map. Temperature is plotted in the upper left of each station plot. Note the contast of temperatures. It’s 53° in Kalamazoo with a south wind, 33° in Ionia with a northeast wind, just 16° in Gaylord and 10° on Beaver Island. There is low pressure just south of Chicago which will be crossing Lower Michigan late this PM and early tonight. When that passes, winds will turn to the north and all that cold air in N. Lower Michigan will move south.

Roads will turn from wet to icy where puddles freeze. Be very cautious driving this evening and tonight. You may be able to zip along close to posted speed limits, then fairly quickly, roads may become icy and you’ll have to slow down. Ice may form first on bridges and overapsses, on sidewalks, parking lots, driveways and lesser traveled roads.

The cold air sticks around through the coming weekend with temperatures during the daytime mainly in the low-mid 20s.