Ice jam spotted on the Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An ice jam has been spotted on the Grand River, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids.

NWS Grand Rapids announced that automated gauges and county officials have observed an ice jam forming on the river near the M-231 bridge between Eastmanville and Robinson Township.

Flooding is expected to begin at any time. If you’re in that area — along Van Lopik Avenue or some other Ottawa County streets — keep an eye on the river. There may be some fluctuations.

So far, there are no major problems reported.

“Depending on ice behavior, any release of the ice jam could result in sudden rises of water, leading to a rapid flooding situation,” a tweet from the NSW Grand Rapids said.

Grand River ice jam tweet from the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids (Feb. 19, 2022)

Ice jams start as added water from rain and snowmelt pushes up from the river, according to Andrew Dixon, a service hydrologist with the National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids. This causes the solid ice covering to break or fracture into larger pieces that start floating down the river.

Dixon described what happens next as a game of Tetris — pieces of ice try to find spots to fit but they eventually start stacking on top of one another.

“The big pieces get hung up on something, more ice is still coming down the river, it all starts mashing together and blocking the amount of water that is trying to go down the river,” he said.

That can lead to flooding, like Portland saw in February of 2019.

Dixon says if you see something that looks like it could be an issue on the river, you should contact NWS or your local law enforcement.

He added now is a good time to prepare for possible spring flooding. He recommended moving items to higher ground if possible.