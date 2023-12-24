You’re probably thinking…the Lions making the playoffs, but I had something else in mind…first some appropriate music:

“Then one foggy Christmas Eve – Santa came to say – Rudolph with your nose so bright…won’t you guide my sleigh tonight….””Then one foggy Christmas Eve – Santa came to say – Rudolph with your nose so bright…won’t you guide my sleigh tonight….”

I’m sure this has happened before, but I can’t remember when. Sault Ste. Marie had a lowest relative humidity of 100% yesterday (Sat. 12 23 23).

This is from he midnight-to-midnight climate summary for S. Ste. Marie. It shows the highest and lowest relative humidity for Saturday at 100%. So, I went and checked the hourly data:

The stretch of 100% humidity observations started at 11 pm Friday (12/22) and it continues as I type this early Sunday morning. The visibility has been down to 1/4 mile (that’s dense fog) since 3 pm Saturday. There has not been any precipitation since noon Saturday and roads are damp.

There’s a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for West Michigan until 11 am. Roads will just be damp to occasionally wet. Temperatures will be mostly in the low-mid 40s, well above freezing.

Fog Advisories have also been in effect for northwest Ohio, northern and central Indiana, northern Illinois, southeast and northeast Wisconsin and parts of Upper Michigan.