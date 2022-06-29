Above is a list of hurricane names for this season for the Atlantic-Caribbean-Gulf of Mexico. We’ve already had “Alex”. That was a tropical storm June 5-6 that dropped very heavy rain (11″ in MIami) in South Florida (when it technically was just a depression).





There are 3 systems that the Hurricane Center is tracking. The first is off the coast of Venezuela and is likely to become a tropical storm. The next tropical storm in the Atlantic basin will be called “Bonnie” (yeah, “My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean” – side note…Mitch Miller lived to be 99 years old).



The storm is forecast to track to the west and head into Nicaragua/Central America. The main threat from this storm is heavy rain and flooding. The storm will likely diminish briefly to a depression (winds below 40 mph), then regain tropical storm strength as it moves out over the Pacific Ocean away from land.



The system off the coast of Texas is likely to produce heavy and possible flooding as it comes ashore. in SE Texas:





The third system farther east has only a small chance of reaching hurricane strength.

ACE INDEX as of June 29 (Wed.)

This has been a very quiet hurricane year so far globally. The column on the far right is the ACE Index, a measure of the strength and number of tropical storms.hurricanes. The first number is the current ACE Index and the number in ( ) is the average ACE Index to date.

All basins are below average with the exception of the NE Pacific. Globally, the index is at 132.5, compared to the average-to-date of 204.3. That’s just 65% of average. We anticipate that activity will ramp up later this summer and that the Atlantic sector will have above near to above average ACE. The northwest Pacific is likely to continue to have below average ACE due in part to the La Nina pattern we are currently in.

Sea-surface temperature anomaly (difference from average)

The map above is sea-surface water temperature anomaly (difference from average) on June 29. Blue areas show water that’s cooler than average – yellow and orange areas indicate where the water is warmer than average. Note that the water off the East Coast of the U.S. and in the Gulf of Mexico is a little warmer than average.