Tropical Storm Ian will strengthen and become a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher). The storm is expected to continue to move northwest through the Caribbean, then over western Cuba. Ian will then move north and make landfall next Thursday. probably in northwest Florida. This will be a significant storm with the potential to produce significant wind damage, storm surge and heavy rainfall. Here’s the latest forecast path of the storm:

Projected path of Hurricane Ian

The path of storm looks similar to Hurricane Michael. That storm did significant damage to northwest Florida in October of 2018. The Panama Beach/Mexico Beach area. A gust of 139 mph was recorded at Tyndall AFB. I read one report that said that damage to aircraft there was 6 billion dollars. My first thought was – they knew a hurricane was coming – why didn’t they fly the planes to a safer location?

Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches and Warnings

Arrival of Tropical Storm Winds – Note that Tropical Storm Wind Gusts are expected well inland into Atlanta and Birmingham





Hurricane Information in Spanish

Seven Day Total Rainfall Forecast from the Weather Prediction Center for this Sunday to Oct. 2

Here’s the 7-Day Rainfall Forecast from the Weather Prediction Center. Note the very heavy rain expected (mostly from Hurricane Ian) in the southeast U.S. Note also the rain in the Great Lakes is heavier downwind (northwest wind) from each lake. There will be general showers and this will include lake-effect rain showers as this cold air comes over the relatively warmer lakes.

There will continue to be a few, widely scattered “monsoon” mainly afternoon showers and thundershowers over portions of the Western and Southwestern Mountains. Rainfall Saturday included 0.10″ at the Deer Valley Airport in Phoenix AZ, 0.10″ in Carefree AZ and 0.14″ at Truth or Consequences NM.

Early Sunday AM – the water temperature at mid-Lake Michigan was 65°. The Port Sheldon buoy showed 65° and the South Haven buoy was reading 66°. Inland Reeds Lake had a water temp. of 69° and that should fall into the mid 60s with this cool air settling in for much of the rest of the week.