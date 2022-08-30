After an unusually quiet August, both in the Atlantic and globally, hurricane activity will start to pick up as we move the calendar to September.
The image above shows the start, peak and end of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin. There is a sharp peak in activity around the 2nd week of September. We expect the number of hurricanes to increase significantly over the next several weeks.
The next name for a tropical storm will be Danielle, then we’ll have Earl and Fiona.
Hurricane Danielle is forming in the central Atlantic. The models are pretty much in agreement that this storm will pass far enough north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico to prevent anything more than some high surf. The storm will curve north and then northeast, perhaps coming close to Bermuda and then weaken as it moves into cooler water.
Typhoon Himmanor is expected to continue to the west, then make a sharp curve to the north and head toward Japan.