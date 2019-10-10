How typhoon may influence weather in Michigan

App users, tap here to view the story with charts and graphics.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sometimes the weather on the other side of the globe can effect the weather in Michigan.

Super Typhoon Hagibis in the western Pacific Ocean is taking aim on Japan with it’s sharp turn to the north.

It’s that turn to the north that has us watching closely. Typhoons and hurricanes are always trying to find a path of least resistance to northern latitudes.

This is Earth’s mechanism of redistributing heat from the equatorial regions of the globe northward to cooler regions. Notice how Typhoon Hagibis track has is curving to the north.

Meteorologist have learned that when one makes a distinct curve to higher, northern latitudes it often leads to a notable pattern change downstream across North America.

This happens as the remnants of the typhoon transports its heat and moisture to the far reaches of Alaska and western Canada. In return, it helps build a strong ridge across the western United States and a corresponding trough in the eastern half.

This doesn’t happen right away as indicated by the latest 8-14 day temperature outlook.

Further out though, medium range models are beginning to sniff out this potential change in late October and early November.

Below is the European models output for Oct. 31st — Brrrr.

This is the American version around the same time:

This phenomenon notably occurred during November 2014. That November rewrote the history books with a record 31 inches and temperatures nearly six degrees below average. Below shows the expanse of cold that gripped much of North American during November 2014.

It’s hard to predict just how cold we will get, if we do at all. My take is not to be surprised if we have a cold Halloween and possibly the first snowflakes of the season as we flip the calendar to November. Last year’s first snow fell Nov. 9.

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Download the free Storm Team 8 weather app