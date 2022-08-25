If you were looking to the northeast Wednesday evening, you could see a line of towering cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds. These showers and storms brought 2.36″ of rain to Mt. Pleasant and 2.02″ to Midland, with 1.4″ of that coming in 45-minutes. The temperature at the airport at Mt. Pleasant fell 18° in one hour. (pic. of the clouds taken by me in Alpine Township).

Satellite Picture of the Clouds from the T-Storms

Here’s also a satellite picture of the storms. Most of West Michigan and Southern Lower Michigan were clear.

Radar Wednesday evening.

Radar showed the red color (heavy rain) over Mt. Pleasant. The straight-line distance from Grand Rapids to Mt. Pleasant is 63 miles.

Two small power outages north and northwest of Midland

There were two small power outages north of Midland that affected 121 total customers. One was caused by a limb falling on a wire and the other was cause unknown. There was a 41 mph gust at Bay Park and a 39 mph gust at Au Gras.

ALSO: Below is a graph of the streamflow on the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon in AZ. As of this evening, the flow is exactly average for August 25 (13,700 cubic feet per second):

Other points along the river are still below average flow, but the stronger than average monsoon this summer has provided some significant runoff into the Colorado River.



Satellite picture of the Atlantic/Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico

We’re 2 1/2 weeks away from the peak of hurricane season and the Atlantic is as quiet as Ford Field during the NFL playoffs.

Satellite view of the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans

In the Western Pacific, a weak tropical storm will move into S. China and then N. Viet Nam. It’ll produce some heavy rain and local flooding. A weakening tropical storm well east of Japan will continue to weaken as it moves into cooler water. The Indian Ocean is quiet. Nothing in the Southern Hemisphere.

Graph of Arctic Sea Ice Extent

At the moment, Arctic Sea Ice Extent is within 2 standard deviations of average, still well below the 1981-2010 average, but well above the record low year of 2012 (remember that was a warm year, with temperatures in West Michigan reaching the mid-80s in March and up to 100 degrees for a couple days in July. We turned cooler in the 2013-15 period.