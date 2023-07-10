The hottest week ever in West Michigan occurred in July 1936. It was also the hottest week in the whole state of Michigan and for the whole contiguous United States.

High and Low Temperatures in Grand Rapids for the 8 days from July 7 to July 14, 1936

Here’s a look at high and low temperatures in Grand Rapids for the 8-day period from July 7 to July 14, 1936. The average high temperature was 102.1°. The average low temperature for these 8 days was 75.5°. The two hottest days were July 12-13 with highs of 106° and 108°. Going back through all the high temperatures from when records began in the 1800s, these are the two hottest days that Grand Rapids has ever had. Third place goes to July 6, 2012 when the high temperature was 104°.

The average high temperature for the whole month of July 1936 was 91.1°,

High and Low Temperatures for Kalamazoo from July 7 to July 14, 1936

Here’s the high and low temperatures for Kalamazoo for the 8 days from July 7 to July 14, 1936. That’s 8 days in a row with high temperatures over 100°! The hottest days were the 13th and 14th with highs of 109° and 108°. The average high temperature for these 8 days was 104.3°.

Highest Temperatures reached during the 2nd week of July 1936

Here’s the highest temperatures in West Michigan reached during the heat wave of July 1936. Newaygo tops the list at 111°. That’s 21 degrees hotter than 90°, so you can imagine how that felt. Hastings peaked at 109° and even closer to Lake Michigan at Hart, the thermometer climbed to 104°.

Regional high temperatures during the 2nd week of July 1936

The heat stretched from the Atlantic Coast into the Midwest and from there west into the Rocky Mountains. The highest temperature in Michigan was a sizzling 112° at Mio, which is in Oscoda Co., about halfway between Houghton Lake and Alpena.

Graphic on the 1936 Heat Wave from the National Weather Service in Gaylord

Collegeville, Indiana (which does not refer to Purdue, but named because of St. Joseph’s College – a smaller Catholic college on the north end of the town. The town is very small – only 330 residents) reached 116° and Wisconsin Dells (known for Ride the Ducks and the Tommy Bartlett Water Ski Show) climbed to 114°.

People trying to sleep at the Capitol grounds at Lincoln Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska had 13 days that summer with high temperatures between 111° and 117°. The hottest day with July 25th, when they had a high of 117° and a low temperature of 90°.

Dust Storm Approaching – Great Plains – Pic. from NASA website

Here’s a picture of an approaching dust storm. When these storms moved in, the wind could increase to 30-40 mph and visibility would drop to near zero.