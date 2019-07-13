Hot weather to return to W MI next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s about to get hot and humid again in the Mitten.

This time, it could be hot enough to go down as a heat wave.

Highs are expected to approach 90 degrees starting Monday with dew points climbing back into the 60s and 70s. A stretch of 90-degree temperatures could potentially last for a straight week.

Sticky dew points in the week ahead mean highs will likely feel hotter than 90, even if the actual high technically lands at 89.

To officially be called a heat wave, temperatures need to soar to uncomfortably hot and humid for at least two days, according to the American Meteorological Society.

Unlike many meteorological phenomena, heat waves don’t have a set threshold. Instead, incoming hot weather is judged against how rare it is for a given area.

For example, a string of 90s in Florida would not be considered a heat wave. In Michigan, a string of 90s is much less common.

Regardless of the title, summer will be on full blast next week, and it is important for people to stay safe and hydrated. Take frequent breaks from the heat and limit activity during the afternoon hours, when temperatures will be the most unsafe.