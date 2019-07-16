Hot spots to cool down during West Michigan’s heat wave

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — From Kent County to Kalamazoo, authorities across West Michigan are getting ready for the heat wave expected to hit this week.

Storm Team 8 says the stretch of 90-degree temperatures could last for a week. Sticky dew points mean highs will likely feel hotter than the actual temperature.

Kent County Emergency Management says cooling centers will be open in the daytime when temperatures are peaking.

Park Church in Grand Rapids. (July 16, 2019)

Most of the centers are downtown to accommodate those at highest risk of heat-related issues, including homeless residents. Community members are encouraged to call United Way’s 211 line for cooling center locations and hours.

Emergency officials also shared the following tips to stay cool:

Seek out air-conditioned spaces when possible, like the library.

Stay in the shade as much as possible while outside.

Drink more water than usual to rehydrate while sweating; avoid alcoholic drinks, which can cause dehydration.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the city will be opening hydrants at the following locations from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. this week to help residents cool down:

Edison Neighborhood

Washington Avenue and March Street

Clarence Street and Jackson Street

Hays Park Avenue and March Street

Hays Park Avenue and James Street

Eastside Neighborhood

Charlotte Avenue and Sherwood Avenue

Sherwood Avenue at Roosevelt Apartments

Fairbanks Avenue and Center Street

Northside Neighborhood

1038 Interfaith Boulevard

Burrell Avenue and Lawrence Street

Krom Street and East Clay Street

Norway Avenue and Princeton Avenue

North Church Street and Norway Avenue

Community members are advised not to open hydrants at other sites because it hamper crews during a fire. Anyone who see a hydrant open outside the designated time frame is encouraged to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911.