Hot spots to cool down during West Michigan’s heat wave

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — From Kent County to Kalamazoo, authorities across West Michigan are getting ready for the heat wave expected to hit this week.
Storm Team 8 says the stretch of 90-degree temperatures could last for a week. Sticky dew points mean highs will likely feel hotter than the actual temperature.
Kent County Emergency Management says cooling centers will be open in the daytime when temperatures are peaking.
Most of the centers are downtown to accommodate those at highest risk of heat-related issues, including homeless residents. Community members are encouraged to call United Way’s 211 line for cooling center locations and hours.
Emergency officials also shared the following tips to stay cool:
- Seek out air-conditioned spaces when possible, like the library.
- Stay in the shade as much as possible while outside.
- Drink more water than usual to rehydrate while sweating; avoid alcoholic drinks, which can cause dehydration.
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the city will be opening hydrants at the following locations from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. this week to help residents cool down:
Edison Neighborhood
- Washington Avenue and March Street
- Clarence Street and Jackson Street
- Hays Park Avenue and March Street
- Hays Park Avenue and James Street
Eastside Neighborhood
- Charlotte Avenue and Sherwood Avenue
- Sherwood Avenue at Roosevelt Apartments
- Fairbanks Avenue and Center Street
Northside Neighborhood
- 1038 Interfaith Boulevard
- Burrell Avenue and Lawrence Street
- Krom Street and East Clay Street
- Norway Avenue and Princeton Avenue
- North Church Street and Norway Avenue
Community members are advised not to open hydrants at other sites because it hamper crews during a fire. Anyone who see a hydrant open outside the designated time frame is encouraged to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911.