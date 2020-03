Today is the 8th anniversary of a major tornado outbreak that hit from Indiana to the Gulf of Mexico. Check out the video here from inside the school bus! This was the same year that we had the warmest March ever in Michigan (with temps. soaring into the 80s). The warm air brought the blossoms out too soon. Later, they frosted out leaving us with virtually no fruit crop that year. We also had the EF3 Dexter Twister and we had a crazy-hot week in July that saw the temperature hit 104° in Grand Rapids - the hottest temp. since 1936.

The original tornado count from March 2, 2012 of 160 was paired back to 70 separate confirmed tornadoes. There were also hundreds of reports of wind damage and large hail. I spent a couple of my vacation days driving down to see the damage from the tornadoes that hit Henryville, Indiana and West Liberty, Kentucky. My wife and I drove the length of the path of the Henryville tornado (nearly 50 miles) until we saw where it crossed the Ohio River and went into Kentucky. I talked with emergency responders, long-term relief workers and citizens who lived through the twisters. There were actually two tornadoes...the first, a massive EF4, the second a few minutes later was smaller and passed just hundreds of yards south of the first tornado.