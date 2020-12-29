Highest Surface Air Pressure in World History?

Got this tweet from Mike Adcock: “Looking at 2100 UTC (4 pm EST) observations in Mongolia, Tosontsengel is reporting 1089.5 hPa. This station is the record-holder from 2001 (1084.8 hPa) for world’s highest air pressure. Further, Tsetsen Uul (labelled w/ H) is reporting 1093.5 hPa (32.29”). These, along with other reports, if verified, would break the world record.

Standard Surface Weather Observation

On each plotted weather station, the air pressure is in the upper right and the temperature is in the upper left. Here’s a key to the observation.

Interesting note. Both the highest pressure ever recorded in Grand Rapids, Michigan and the lowest pressure ever recorded in Grand Rapids occurred on the same date. The highest pressure was 31.07″ on Jan. 26, 1927. The lowest pressure ever in G.R. was 28.68″ on Jan. 26, 1978 during the famous Blizzard of ’78.