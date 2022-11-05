Windy and rainy conditions will be the theme of Saturday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for all of West Michigan. A Wind Advisory is issued when sustained winds of 31-39 mph last for an hour or more or wind gusts reach 46 to 57 mph.

Top wind gusts may reach 55 mph or higher closer to the lakeshore. Further inland, gusts will be slightly calmer at 40 to 45 mph. This is strong enough to blow away outdoor furniture or decorations.

Make sure everything is tied down and secure by Saturday afternoon when peak winds arrive. Power outages and fallen trees or tree branches are also possible.

Much calmer conditions will arrive by Sunday. Expect warm temperatures and sunshine for the beginning of next week.