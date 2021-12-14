A High Wind Watch has been issued for much of West Michigan. It includes the counties in yellow on the above map, including Van Buren, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo, Montcalm, Oceana, Mason, Lake, Osceola and Isabella Counties. The watch will be in effect from 6 pm Wed. thru Thu. PM. We could once again see gusts of 50-60 mph Wednesday night and early Thursday.

High Wind Watch

The Watch also includes all of N. Lower Michigan and the U.P. There are also Storm Warnings (one step up from Gale Warnings) for winds of 30-35 mph and gusts to 55-60 mph out on Lake Michigan. Our watch will be updated to a Wind Advisory or even a High Wind Warning.

There will likely be more power outages and downed tree limbs. Consumer’s Energy reports only 39 customers without power – so they’ve pretty much got everyone back online after Saturday’s winds.

Wind Watches, Warnings and Advisories

Look at how much of the country is under a High Wind Warning, Watch or Advisory.

Estimated Peak Wind Gusts Weds./Thurs.

The map above is a forecast of fastest wind gusts for the Wed.-Thu. storm…with 51-60 mph peak gusts forecast for much of W. Michigan.

G.R. NWS graphic on the Wed. night/Thursday winds

A potent storm will continue to impact the Western US today before progressing downstream into the Central US Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/8M5ETH0hsU — National Weather Service (@NWS) December 14, 2021

A few things you can do…don’t park under a tree if possible, take down any bird feeders, wind chimes and hanging baskets that might blow down. Make sure your garbage bin doesn’t blow away. Keep your garage door closed. Consider taking down flags during the strongest winds. Think about whether trees or wires could fall on hour house and whether it might be safer for a few of you to sleep in a different room during the high winds. Keep pets indoors and try to keep them calm – they can hear the screaming wind outside. Stay off piers and breakwalls. Make sure Christmas decorations are secure. During and after the strong winds – stay far away from any downed wires.

Severe Weather Outlook Map

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Wed. PM/night. There is a Slight Risk over SE Minnesota, a small portion of W. Wisconsin and for NW Iowa. SPC says: “A band of strong storms is expected to develop over the mid Missouri Valley during the afternoon on Wednesday, shifting quickly toward the upper Mississippi Valley into the evening. Damaging wind gusts and a couple of tornadoes will be possible.

As far as I know, we’ve never had a tornado in Minnesota in the month of December. There were no severe weather reports in the U.S. on Saturday, Sunday or Monday.

Path of the Mayfield KY tornado as seen from a satellite in space.

Highest ever measured wind gusts in Denver CO

Here’s the fastest wind gusts every recorded in Denver. Note the top 4 were from rather different events (tornado, thunderstorm, high wind event (non-thunderstorm) and late winter blizzard). The top 7 highest wind gusts occurred in 6 different months. The highest measured wind in Grand Rapids was 80 mph during a “Gales of November” type storm on 11/11/1940.

Record High Temperatures for the 15th and 16th

The strong S-SW winds will bring up some warm air. Record daily high temperatures are possible late Wednesday and early Thursday, before a strong cold front sends temperatures falling during the midday an afternoon on Thursday.

High Temperatures in Alaska Wed. PM

Temperatures continue to be well below average over much of Alaska. Here’s a look at some high (not low) temperatures Wed. Several locations didn’t get above -20. From midnight to 5 pm, the Fairbanks Airport had a high of -35 and a low of -40. Galena was the coldest at -46. McGrath dipped to -40, Northway to -41 and Bettles had a low of -44.

ALSO: The storm that brings us a lot of wind will bring snow to the Dakotas and Minnesota. Typhoon Rai will cross the Philippines. NWS Forecasts: Frequent gusts or over a long period across Colorado well in excess of 80 mph. Over 100-mph at highest elevations. Heavy snow along the NV/CA border.

.