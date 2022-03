A High Wind WARNING has been issued for West Michigan. It’ll be in effect from midnight tonight until 1 pm (Sunday afternoon). The G.R. NWS says:

"THERE ARE TWO BURSTS OF WIND THAT WE ARE CONCERNED ABOUT. THE FIRST IS WITH A CONVECTIVE LINE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THAT WILL SWEEP RAPIDLY ACROSS THE AREA BETWEEN ROUGHLY 100AM AND 400AM. THIS LINE WILL HAVE A VERY STRONG LOW LEVEL JET ALOFT THAT ANY DOWNWARD TRANSFER OF MOMENTUM WILL BE ABLE TO TAP. WIND SPEEDS BETWEEN 2,000FT AND 5,000FT ARE BETWEEN 60-70 KNOTS. (that's 59-81 mph - but remembrer that's aloft, not necessarily at ground level). THE SECOND BURST OF WIND WILL BE ALONG THE COLD FRONT AND WILL BE ASSOCIATED WITH THE GRADIENT ITSELF. THIS WIND WILL SWEEP THROUGH THE AREA BETWEEN 400AM AND 100PM ON SUNDAY MORNING. THIS MAY ACTUALLY BE THE WORST OF THE TWO WIND BURSTS AND WILL SLAM INTO THE LAKESHORE COUNTIES BETWEEN 400AM AND 500AM AND SWEEP EAST THROUGH 800AM. THE WINDS WILL REMAIN GUSTY AND STRONG EVEN INTO THE AFTERNOON." Southeast In the meantime, temperatures are climbing rapidly - at 1 pm it was up to 65 at Benton Harbor, 56 in G.Rapids, 41 at Cadillac and 32 at Mackinac Ialand.