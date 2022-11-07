The map here (European model) is probably overdone…but there’s going to be a snowstorm in the Upper Midwest. It looks like the significant snow will fall in the Dakotas and northern/northwest Minnesota. The higher mountains in the West will also get some significant snow. This will be Wed. into Thu. and it will certainly cause some travel problems in this area.

The model is forecasting lighter amounts of snow from Fri. night into Mon. AM for Michigan and some if not much of the snow that falls here will melt as it hits the roads. With the sunshine early this week and temperatures making a run at 70 on Thursday, the ground will be relatively warm.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

Wow! Look at all that blue! This is either an omen that the Wolverines will emerge victorious over that team from Ohio in a few weeks…or it means coast-to-coast colder than average air for the period from Nov. 15-21. Only the southern part of the Florida Peninsula is expected to be warmer than average and not by much.

Time to get out the winter coats. A colder pattern is on the way, starting next Saturday.