Since April 1st, Grand Rapids temperature has been 4 degrees cooler than average. The average high temperature is up to 66 now. A big pattern change is coming early next week and we’re going to see temperatures in the 70s and 80s next week.

Up top is the 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for May 12-18. Warmer than average weather is expected over much of the eastern half of the country, including here in the Great Lakes. This will be a significant push of warm air from the Deep South.

8-14 day rainfall outlook for May 12-18

Here’s the rainfall outlook for May 12-18, showing near to a bit below average rainfall for Lower Michigan. We could use some drier weather to get the fields ready for tilling and planting and to get area rivers down closer to average levels.

Grand River at Ionia

The Grand River at Ionia is high – but well below the flood stage of 21 feet.

Weather Graphic from the Gaylord NWS. This is the 6-10 Day Outlook for Monday-Thursday of next week.

Graphic from the Northern Indiana NWS

Bottom line with the rain coming Thursday night-Saturday AM – the farther south you are, the more rain there will be. Not much rain at all north of Kent County.

