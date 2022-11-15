A blast of Arctic air will blast into Michigan starting Thursday. Expect snow (and bands of heavy lake-effect snow), windy conditions (that will cause drifting snow) and cold daytime temperature only in the 20s.

Probability of 2″ or more of snow from now through Friday AM

The graphic above is from the Weather Prediction Center. It’s the probability of 2″ or more of snow in the next 72 hours (thru early Fri. AM). You can see the high (+95%) of that happening downwind from all 5 of the Great Lakes. We should expect either Winter Storm Warnings or Winter Weather Advisories. This is from the Gr. Rapids National Weather Service: