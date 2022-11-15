A blast of Arctic air will blast into Michigan starting Thursday. Expect snow (and bands of heavy lake-effect snow), windy conditions (that will cause drifting snow) and cold daytime temperature only in the 20s.
The graphic above is from the Weather Prediction Center. It’s the probability of 2″ or more of snow in the next 72 hours (thru early Fri. AM). You can see the high (+95%) of that happening downwind from all 5 of the Great Lakes. We should expect either Winter Storm Warnings or Winter Weather Advisories. This is from the Gr. Rapids National Weather Service:
WIDESPREAD SNOWFALL THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY-- "ANY BRIEF RESPITE FROM THE UPCOMING SNOW WILL END BY THURSDAY AS A NEAR TEXT BOOK LAKE ENHANCED SNOW SET-UP WILL SETTLE OVER THE REGION THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY. THERE WILL BE SOME MINOR BREAKS BUT WE COULD SEE SOME POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT LAKE EFFECT SNOW AND TRAVEL IMPACTS. A DEEP UPPER TROUGH THAT WILL EXTEND ALL THE WAY BACK TO HUDSON BAY WILL DEEPEN SHORT WAVE TROUGHS PROPAGATING AROUND IT. THIS WILL DROP NEAR RECORD COLD TEMPERATURES FROM THE WEST AS SEVERAL SHORTWAVES PASS THROUGH. WHILE ACCUMULATIONS COULD REMAIN MARGINAL AT FIRST, THERE WILL HAVE BEEN ALREADY TWO SNOWFALLS TO COOL THE GROUND, ESPECIALLY ALONG THE LAKESHORE. STRONG NORTHERLY FLOW WILL SET UP WITH A DEEP OMEGA FIELD THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY. THIS WILL ALLOW FOR THE POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT ACCUMULATIONS ACROSS LOWER MICHIGAN WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS WEST OF THE US 131 CORRIDOR. THIS WEEKEND WILL SEE HIGHS STRUGGLE TO GET OUT OF THE 20S. SO PREPARE FOR THE FIRST BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES OF THE SEASON. AS PREVIOUSLY MENTIONED ANY LINGERING WARMTH OF THE GROUND MAY ACTUALLY EXACERBATE IMPACTS AS THE FALLING/MELTING RE-FREEZES ON THE ROADWAYS. THE PERIODS OF SNOW ALONG WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR REFREEZING ON THE ROADWAYS COULD BRING A TREACHEROUS COMBINATION OF TRAVEL CONDITIONS." More later...early afternoon and I'm off to do an OLLI program at Aquinas College.