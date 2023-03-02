GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An impactful system with a lot of water and snow is expected to crank right over West Michigan on Friday with gusty winds and potential power outages.

While some of the precipitation might fall as a wintry mix or even light freezing rain, it is looking increasingly likely many in West Michigan will see a big sweep of heavy, wet snow.

The current forecast track is still shaky. This could have an impact on exact snow totals. The initial zone for heaviest snow seems likely to land between I-94 and I-96, with the best chance of light freezing rain likely near Coldwater, Jackson and Hillsdale.

Friday looks to start dry, but a fast-moving system will drag a lot of water up from the Gulf of Mexico right into the Great Lakes. Current timing shows a wintry mix developing in West Michigan around noon, with a transition to heavy snow through the afternoon and evening.

Snow will continue well after dark as the system swings over Michigan and begins tracking east.

Snow is expected through at least 3 a.m. Saturday. Snow will be out of our area by sunrise Saturday, with a good chance of sunshine through the weekend.

During the storm, expect rough roads and isolated power outages. Winds will be gusty, with speeds occasionally topping out near 45 mph in spots. We are not anticipating widespread power outages, but scattered outages are possible.

Roads will likely be difficult from Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning.

The difficulty still remains in exact forecast totals. The water content will make this snow feel very heavy and wet. It will likely be difficult to shovel. Water content can also impact snow forecast totals. Forecast models are still very inconsistent with track and amounts. For example, the latest output for Grand Rapids ranges from over a foot of snow to less than an inch.

A widespread 4 to 8 inches of heavy snow with this system seems likely, despite the model discrepancies. Impacts will be similar for many regardless of snow total range.

Stay with Storm Team 8 for the latest forecasts.