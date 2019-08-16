Heavy Rain in Florida

Heavy rain fell in parts of Florida Thursday, causing some local flooding. Here’s some rainfall totals:

Heavy Rrainfall in Florida on Thursday 8 15 19

The Wells Fargo Building in Sarasota was hit by lightning and the fire department evacuated the building for about an hour to make sure it was safe. It’s been a wet year for much of Florida. Tampa has already had 42.47″ of rain this year. That’s 12.78″ above average. Melbourne is 4.64″ above average for 2019 and Fort Myers is 3.67″ above average.

A few more rainfall totals from Thursday: St. Petersburg 2.01″, Leesburg 1.95″, Punta Gorda 1.78″, Daytona Beach 1.69″, Sarasota 1.44″. Despite nearly 3″ of rain, the temperature never got lower than 76° in Tampa. Marathon Key had a record high low temperature of 85°.

No Hurricanes, no tropical storms, no tropical depressions

The tropics remain unusually quiet…no hurricanes, no tropical storms, no tropical disturbances in the Atlantic. There are two very minimal tropical depressions in Eastern Pacific…neither of which will develop into anything. There are no hurricanes, no tropical storms and no tropical depressions in the Central Pacific. Minimal tropical storm Krosa continues to move NE in the Sea of Japan. There are no tropical storms in the Indian Ocean or in the Southern Hemisphere. The Atlantic shows no sign of tropical activity in the next week.

This is as quiet as I have ever seen the tropics in mid-August. The calm won’t last. The peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic is Sept. 10 and I’m sure that we’ll get some development by the end of the month and especially into September.

The highest temp. in the U.S. on Thu. was 122° at Death Valley CA and the lowest was 29° at Grand Lake, Colorado. The average high temperature at Death Valley (Furnace Creek) in mid August is 121.9°.