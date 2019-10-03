Heavy Rain Causes Rivers to Rise

The heavy rains have caused rivers to rise over much of the Great Lakes Region. Here’s a look at some streamflow data:

West Michigan Streamflow

The Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids has nearly 7 times the amount of water flowing by as on an average October 3rd. The Muskegon River at Croton has nearly 6 times the volume of water and the St. Joseph River at Niles has 2.4 times the amount of streamflow as average. All this water is headed toward Lake Michigan and it will act to keep lake levels high at the time of year when the level should be slowly dropping. Here’s radar:

Grand Rapids NWS radar

Grand River Weds. PM 10 2 19

Here’s the Grand River Weds. PM. The water level is high, but not flooding. You can see some of the water from the rain sitting on the roofs. Note that most vegetation is still green. The combination of rain and warmer than avearge temperatures has slowed the fall color change. A cooler pattern will cause that to accelerate in the nest 10 days…with peak color still expected around Oct. 15-23.

This is the amount of rainfall we are above average this year

Much of Michigan and Wisconsin have had a very wet year. This is how much above average we are for precipitation this year so far. Grand Rapids is up to 39.35″ of precipitation for the year. We only need to get to 44.40″ to get into the top ten wettest years and we’ve got 3 months to go. The wettest year was way back in 1883 when we had 52.14″ of precipitation.