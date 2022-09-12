Very heavy rain fell in the Chicago area Sunday. Check out these rainfall totals: Lincoln Square 5.9″, Portage Park 5.86″, Albany Park 5.63″, Naperville 5.61″, Lisle 5.56″, Cherry Valley 5.41″.

Flooded Underpass in Chicago on Sunday 9/11

A number of viaducts and underpasses flooded and several cars that tried to drive through the floodwaters stalled and had to be towed out. I-290 was closed for a time due to flooding.

Flooded viaduct in Chicago

In addition to the heavy rain, a waterspout was spotted over Lake Michigan east of the Rogers Park Area (north side). A few sewers became geysers. (pics. from WGN)