Heat sticks around through Saturday; cooldown on the way

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The hot and humid weather will continue for two more days.

Temperatures on Friday afternoon are forecasted to climb into the low 90s. Dew point temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s, which means our “feels-like” temperatures will be in the low- to mid-100s.

There is an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Kent County to the south, and a Heat Advisory in effect for counties to the north of Kent. Both of those will not expire until Saturday at 8 p.m.

As tempting as it is to jump in Lake Michigan to cool off today, you do need to be extra cautious. A Beach Hazard Statement will be in effect until 8 p.m.

Winds will be coming from the south at 10 to 20 mph, and waves will be around 2 to 5 ft. This will lead to the possibility of strong currents, and dangerous conditions for swimmers.

The entire Great Lakes region will be dealing with the heat on Friday. All of the heat and humidity will act as fuel for storms. The Storm Prediction Center has northwest Wisconsin and parts of eastern Minnesota under a rare moderate risk of severe weather for today and tonight.

The chance of severe weather is lower for Michigan, but isolated strong storms could develop on the eastern half of the state Friday afternoon. Northern lower Michigan could get grazed by storms overnight.

Saturday will be more of the same. Temperatures will return to the low 90s, and humidity will remain high. Heat indices will be in the low- to mid-100s once again.

Most of the day is looking dry, but we will have another chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day as a cold front drops across the state. The Storm Prediction Center currently has West Michigan in a marginal risk category of seeing severe weather tomorrow evening into early Sunday morning.

Cooler temperatures will finally begin to settle in on Sunday behind the passage of the cold front. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s, and humidity will slowly begin to drop from north to south.

By Monday, we’re forecasting low humidity, breezy conditions, and high temperatures in the upper 70s. That will feel pretty pleasant after Friday and Saturday’s conditions.

After all of the heat and humidity this week — believe it or not — we have not met the technical criteria for a heat wave. For a heat wave, you need three consecutive days where temperatures are at 90 or above.

Showers and clouds kept temperatures a little cooler on Thursday and we finished the day with a high of 87. Both Friday and Saturday should end up at 90 or above. Temperatures on Sunday are forecast to be in the mid 80s, so unless we can climb a few more degrees on Sunday, it looks like we’ll technically avoid a heat wave once again.

