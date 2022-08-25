Small Craft Advisories and a Hazardous Beach Statement will be in effect from 8 pm this evening until 8 pm Friday evening. This is for north winds of 10-25 knots and waves of 3-5 feet.
Red flags will likely be flying at the Lake Michigan beaches on Friday. If you want to do some swimming, it’s best to be at a smaller inland lake tomorrow.
Hazardous Swim Conditions Expected Late Tonight through Friday
- Northerly winds will build waves this evening through Friday evening
- Dangerous waves and currents are expected
- Structural currents are expected on the north sides of north piers
- Particularly dangerous beaches include but are not limited to:
- Stearns Park in Ludington
- Mears State Park in Pentwater
- Muskegon State Park in Muskegon
- Holland State Park in Holland
- North Beach in South Haven
Current water temperatures: Hoffmaster S.P. 68°, Grand Haven 67°, Holland S.P. 64°, Saugatuck 70°. Inland Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids is at 77° as of 3 pm Thursday. That will likely drop a couple of degrees with the cooler air and showers.
As of 3:45 pm Thursday, I’ve had 0.06″ of rain at my house in Alpine Townshiip. Currently light rain here and 68°, It’s kind of a damp start to the high school football season.