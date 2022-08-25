Small Craft Advisories and a Hazardous Beach Statement will be in effect from 8 pm this evening until 8 pm Friday evening. This is for north winds of 10-25 knots and waves of 3-5 feet.

Red flags will likely be flying at the Lake Michigan beaches on Friday. If you want to do some swimming, it’s best to be at a smaller inland lake tomorrow.

Hazardous Swim Conditions Expected Late Tonight through Friday

Northerly winds will build waves this evening through Friday evening

Dangerous waves and currents are expected

Structural currents are expected on the north sides of north piers

Particularly dangerous beaches include but are not limited to: Stearns Park in Ludington Mears State Park in Pentwater Muskegon State Park in Muskegon Holland State Park in Holland North Beach in South Haven



Current water temperatures: Hoffmaster S.P. 68°, Grand Haven 67°, Holland S.P. 64°, Saugatuck 70°. Inland Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids is at 77° as of 3 pm Thursday. That will likely drop a couple of degrees with the cooler air and showers.

As of 3:45 pm Thursday, I’ve had 0.06″ of rain at my house in Alpine Townshiip. Currently light rain here and 68°, It’s kind of a damp start to the high school football season.