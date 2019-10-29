Costumes and coats: Snow likely on Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It could be considered a spooky forecast for some: Snow is expected in West Michigan for Halloween night, with some wind and rain in the mix, too.

A strong area of low pressure is expected to swing along the southeast side of West Michigan Wednesday night into Thursday night. As it passes by our state, it will bring with it first cold rain.

Most of Wednesday looks rainy with only a slight chance of snow for areas like Big Rapids and Ludington.

As the area of low pressure cuts closer to Michigan on Thursday, more cold air will wrap in aloft. Sloppy snowflakes will likely begin to mix in with the rain through the day. A full transition to snow is possible as the sun goes down and after dark.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s with winds gusting to 30 mph possible.

Wind driven rain and snow will add to the chill on Halloween night. Travel may become difficult into Friday morning with slick spots developing.

Friday looks partly cloudy, but another system will move in on Saturday with more light snow possible that day too.

