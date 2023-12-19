As I type this around 3:15 am Tue., there are 433,084 customers without power in the state of Maine. That’s 50.8% of the state without power. The East Coast Storm brought damaging winds, heavy rain and significant flooding. New England was hardest hit, especially the state of Maine.

Here’s some peak wind gusts: Criehaven (at the Atlantic Coast) 78 mph, Belmont 72 mph, Kittery 71 mph, Portland ME 62 mph, Augusta 68 mph, Auburn 62 mph.

There was a 132 mph wind gust recorded on top of Mt. Washington NH.

Water rescues were reported. Look at the graph above showing the water level of the Swift River. It rose appoximately 10 FEET in 15 hours. You can imagine what it would be like if the Grand, Muskegon or Kalamazoo Rivers rose that much that fast.

Dozens of roads were closed by high water. Here’s some rainfall totals: Deerfield NH 5.50″, Shapleigh 5.42″, Auburn 4.99″, Londonderry 4.8″, Mechanic Falls 4.53″.

A surge of record warm air accompanied the storm. Manchester NH reached 64 degrees. That was 10 degrees higher than the previous record high for the date. Portland ME hit 59 degrees, besting their old record high of 53.

The good news is that very little precipitation is expected over New England between now and Christmas.

Long-range outlook for West Michigan – from the G.R. NWS: “ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES AND NO WINTER WEATHER IN THE LONG TERM. THE ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES WILL LIKELY MELT ALL THE SNOW THAT FELL NEAR THE LAKESHORE YESTERDAY. TWO DIFFERENT CHANCES FOR RAINFALL IN THE LONG TERM…ONE CENTERED AROUND FRIDAY THE OTHER…MONDAY.”

ALSO: Thundersnow in Cincinnati. Lightning that hit a tree caused a transformer to explode.