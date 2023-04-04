A single supercell thunderstorm produced large hail up to 3″ in diameter across parts of Allegan, NW Barry and S. Ionia Counties. The top pic is near Freeport, north of Hastings from Jeff Burman.

Hail pic. from Laurie Wilcox Krol at Barlow Lake – Yankee Springs

Hail 4 4 23 Erich Zolinski at least 3″ in diameter in Middleville

Hail in Hastings 4 4 23 7:30 pm Britain Moore

Hail 3″ in diameter in Barry Co. Michigan

Hail in Lake Odessa 4 4 23 from Dana Coates